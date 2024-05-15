Ty Summer working out for Jaguars Wednesday

Linebacker Ty Summers's search for a place to play this season is taking him back to one of his former employers.

Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports that Summers is working out for the Jaguars on Wednesday. Summers, who tried out for the Broncos at their rookie minicamp, played in three games for the Jags in 2022.

Summers was claimed off of waivers by the Jaguars and had four tackles in his brief time with the team. The Saints wound up signing him off of Jacksonville's practice squad in December and Summers remained with the Saints through the 2023 season.

Summers played three years with the Packers before moving on to the Jaguars and special teams work has been his primary focus in each stop.