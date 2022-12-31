Ty Jerome, Anthony Lamb could earn Warriors roster spots, Steve Kerr says

Kerr calls Jerome, Lamb earning Dubs roster spots 'possible' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steve Kerr recognizes the Warriors will have tough decisions to make on two-way players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb.

Speaking with 95.7 The Game's John Dickinson and Allen Stiles on Thursday, Kerr shared his thoughts on potentially keeping both Jerome and Lamb with the squad full time.

"I mean I would love to have both those guys on our roster," the Warriors coach said. "Right now, it's not conceivable."

While the Warriors do have an open roster spot, Kerr said the team is deliberately keeping it free in the event that a certain player becomes available.

Nevertheless, while Kerr is keeping the door open for both Jerome and Lamb to potentially remain on the team, he understands it's all a waiting game for the time being.

"But we just have to see how it plays out," Kerr continued. "I know both of them are worthy of spots for sure."

Jerome and Lamb are allowed to be with the Warriors for 50 games before the front office must decide what to do with their two-way contracts. And although their signings were unheralded, they have played a critical part in helping keep the Warriors steady at certain points this season.

Jerome and Lamb have been the subject of Kerr's praises, with the former called a "godsend" and the latter considered a crucial rotational piece with his experience.

"They've been great contributors for us dealing with the injuries now," Kerr said. "We're really keying on them and counting on them."

As the season reaches the halfway mark, Kerr and Warriors general manager Bob Myers must figure out a way to return Golden State to its winning ways. However, those winning ways might come at the expense of one of the Warriors' two-way players.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast