Two Rutgers lacrosse players taken in PLL Draft

On Tuesday night, two members of Rutgers men’s lacrosse, Shane Knobloch and Ross Scott, were selected in the PLL Draft.

The Rutgers duo of Knobloch and Scott will be heading to Charlotte after being selected by the Carolina Chaos.

After an unforgettable career at Rutgers, Knobloch made history in the draft. He was drafted fourth overall, becoming the highest-ever PLL draft pick out of Rutgers since the league started. He is the first Rutgers player to be taken in the first round since Connor Kirst was the No. 7 overall pick in 2021.

While Knobloch’s Chaos debut is still weeks away, excitement is already building for his future. His new head coach, Andy Towers, made that clear when he met with the media.

“We couldn’t be happier that Shane was available,” Towers told Rutgers Athletics. “He continued to impress and does not have a weakness. He’s crafty and can make defenses pay. He couldn’t be a better teammate. He’s mentally tough. He’s hyper competitive and physically tough.”

As Knobloch adjusts to a new team, he will have a familiar face to lean on in Scott. The Chaos selected Scott in the fourth round after he scored 109 goals in 66 games during his college career. He finished his Rutgers career ranked 11th all-time in school history in points and 12th in goals. His ability to make an impact offensively is one of the reasons the Chaos targeted him.

After years of providing Rutgers fans with exciting moments, Knobloch and Scott will get to take their talents to the next level starting on June 1. With the talented duo in the mix, the Chaos have a bright future that many in Piscataway will watch closely.

