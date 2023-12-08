Two Georgia Bulldogs make USA TODAY Sports All-America team

Two Georgia Bulldogs have made the USA TODAY Sports college football All-America team for the 2023 season. Georgia star safety Malaki Starks and tight end Brock Bowers both made the first-team All-America team.

Starks came up with a clutch interception to seal Georgia’s road win at Auburn. The sophomore safety is a top reason why the Georgia defense rarely yielded big plays throughout the 2023 college football season. Starks is expected to return for another season with the Bulldogs.

Starks intercepted two passes, recorded 51 tackles, and has seven pass deflections entering the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

Georgia junior tight end Brock Bowers fought through an ankle injury during the second half of the season. The star tight end suffered a high ankle sprain in the Vanderbilt game. Bowers came up clutch as well against Auburn.

Bowers, who is arguably the best college tight end of all time, is likely heading to the 2024 NFL draft, but he is yet to announce his draft decision. Bowers bravely battled through the pain in the SEC championship game against Alabama.

Bowers has 56 receptions for 714 yards and seven total touchdowns this season. His status for the Orange Bowl is currently unclear.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire