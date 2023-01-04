Two amazing playoff semifinals set up unlikely Georgia-TCU title game; College Football Fix discusses

It took nine seasons for the College Football Playoff to finally produce two amazing semifinals

The last day of 2022 saw underdog TCU shocking Michigan in a high-scoring, back-and-forth Fiesta Bowl behind a strong running game and opportunistic defense that scored two touchdowns and shut down the Wolverines running game.

The drama didn't end there with defending champion Georgia holding off Ohio State in the Peach Bowl with a fourth-quarter rally, including a touchdown with a minute left, and then watching the Buckeyes miss a potential game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg recap the fantastic semifinal matchups and look ahead to the championship game in this week's version of the College Football Fix.

