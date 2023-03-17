Twitter reacts: March Devo keeps Arkansas dancing into second round

Connor Goodson
For the third straight season, the Arkansas Razorbacks advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a big win over No. 9 seed Illinois, 73-63.

Devo Davis was the difference in the game, as he was able to conjure more March magic, going off for 16 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals to lead the way for Arkansas.

Arkansas was up by as many as 17 in the second half before Illinois went on an 8-0 run midway and cut the lead to nine points. That forced Eric Musselman to call a timeout just ahead of the media’s near the eight-minute mark, and gave many Razorback faithful flashbacks to countless losses we’ve seen this season.

Davis’ 3-pointer a couple minutes later lifted the lead back to double figures. By the time it was nine again, the final media timeout had sounded and too little time was left for an Illinois comeback. Both teams could feel it as the celebration began on the Arkansas sidelines.

Anthony Black and Ricky Council joined Devo Davis in double figures with 18 and 12, respectively. Council scored 11 of his from the free-throw line, where he went 11 of 12. Terrence Shannon Jr. led the Fighting Illini with 20. The Arkansas defense held Illinois’ to just 38% shooting from the field.

Here’s what they were saying on social media about Arkansas’ impressive victory over Illinois to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas led 36-26 at halftime, but we'd seen this play out before

A familiar story started playing out as Illinois marched back

Arkansas blowing second half leads? Color me shocked.

Nick Smith couldn't really find a rhythm in this one

Jordan Walsh played arguably his best game as a Razorback

As Illinois made their run, Arkansas started to struggle getting 50/50 calls

Just as it looked like all hope was lost, Devo Davis emerged

March Devo was BACK

The best version of Devo Davis

Can confirm: He's ELITE

That's it. That's the tweet.

Kamani jokes with Nick Smith Jr. about this hilarious moment

Pepperidge Farm remembers

Trey Biddy gives Jordan Walsh his flowers

That seems pretty darn good to me

Ricky Council picked a great time for his first ever double-double

Devo and J-Will twinning and winning

Survive and Advance!

The Hogs are dancing into the second round

How bout them Hogs?

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire

