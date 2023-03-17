Twitter reacts: March Devo keeps Arkansas dancing into second round

For the third straight season, the Arkansas Razorbacks advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a big win over No. 9 seed Illinois, 73-63.

Devo Davis was the difference in the game, as he was able to conjure more March magic, going off for 16 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals to lead the way for Arkansas.

Arkansas was up by as many as 17 in the second half before Illinois went on an 8-0 run midway and cut the lead to nine points. That forced Eric Musselman to call a timeout just ahead of the media’s near the eight-minute mark, and gave many Razorback faithful flashbacks to countless losses we’ve seen this season.

Davis’ 3-pointer a couple minutes later lifted the lead back to double figures. By the time it was nine again, the final media timeout had sounded and too little time was left for an Illinois comeback. Both teams could feel it as the celebration began on the Arkansas sidelines.

Anthony Black and Ricky Council joined Devo Davis in double figures with 18 and 12, respectively. Council scored 11 of his from the free-throw line, where he went 11 of 12. Terrence Shannon Jr. led the Fighting Illini with 20. The Arkansas defense held Illinois’ to just 38% shooting from the field.

Here’s what they were saying on social media about Arkansas’ impressive victory over Illinois to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas led 36-26 at halftime, but we'd seen this play out before

Half: Hogs up 36-26 over Illinois. Ugly game for both sides, but that suits Arkansas. I’m sure having a double-digit lead at halftime will go differently this time, right? #WPS — Connor Goodson (@ConnorGoodson) March 16, 2023

A familiar story started playing out as Illinois marched back

The Hogs and double digit leads… 😂 — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) March 16, 2023

Arkansas blowing second half leads? Color me shocked.

Arkansas was up 17. They now just lead by 9 after an 8-0 Illinois run. Anarchy? No. Just Arkansas in the second half. — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) March 16, 2023

Nick Smith couldn't really find a rhythm in this one

Nick looks like he’s trying to force it. Slow it down young man — Sidelines – Arkansas (@SSN_Arkansas) March 16, 2023

Jordan Walsh played arguably his best game as a Razorback

JORDAN WALSH GO GET IT BIG FELLA — HAWGTOWN SPORTS (@hawgtownsports) March 16, 2023

As Illinois made their run, Arkansas started to struggle getting 50/50 calls

That is a CLEAN block from Makhi. Three questionable calls in a row favor Illinois. Hogs need to settle down and stop the bleeding before halftime. — Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) March 16, 2023

Just as it looked like all hope was lost, Devo Davis emerged

Tournament Devo is the best Devo! pic.twitter.com/wSN7aQ4vpQ — Big Pig Energy (@BigPigEnergy) March 16, 2023

March Devo was BACK

March Devo sighting pic.twitter.com/Ojf2WEK72V — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 16, 2023

The best version of Devo Davis

March devo is the best Devo — fq Arkansas (@fqArkansas) March 16, 2023

Can confirm: He's ELITE

MARCH. DEVO. IS. ELITE. — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) March 16, 2023

That's it. That's the tweet.

March Devo. — David Marts (@DavidMarts13) March 16, 2023

Kamani jokes with Nick Smith Jr. about this hilarious moment

Aye nah gang i ain’t know you was that strong @lif3nick 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/rUbvdQHjwa — Mani ™ (@KamaniJohnson20) March 16, 2023

Pepperidge Farm remembers

Remember before Muss when the Hogs used to not even make the dance? And even if we did it was one and done? The Muss Bus. WPS! — Uncle Cocktail (@StillRadNotaFad) March 16, 2023

Trey Biddy gives Jordan Walsh his flowers

Numbers don’t say it, but I felt like this was Jordan Walsh’s best game all year. Felt like he saved them a little down the stretch and did it with four fouls. Arkansas advances to the round of 32 with 73-63 win over Illinois. #wps #NCAATournament — Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) March 16, 2023

That seems pretty darn good to me

Eric Musselman is now 7-2 in the NCAA Tournament as the head coach at Arkansas. — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) March 16, 2023

Ricky Council picked a great time for his first ever double-double

Heck of a time for your first double-double as a HOG @Rickythe4th pic.twitter.com/of1ztX2u3I — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 16, 2023

Devo and J-Will twinning and winning

Survive and Advance!

WE PLAY ANOTHER DAY pic.twitter.com/IqJib5oOqL — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 16, 2023

The Hogs are dancing into the second round

Sleep tight Hogs, we've got more dancing to do pic.twitter.com/PGbAzO3YRs — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 17, 2023

How bout them Hogs?

Three straight opening round dubs for the Muss Bus pic.twitter.com/jVh1qsQ792 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 16, 2023

