Twitter reacts to K-State’s upset win, but, even worse, Caitlin Clark exiting on game’s final play

Josh Helmer
·4 min read

Kansas State toppled No. 6 Iowa, stunning the Hawkeyes inside Bramlage Coliseum by the final tally of 84-83.

For a moment, it looked like Iowa star big Monika Czinano would be headed to the free throw line with a chance to tie and potentially win the game as she was fouled at the buzzer. Instead, after review, the foul was deemed after triple zeroes hit the clock, and the Wildcats’ upset win remained intact. It was probably the right call, but that’s neither here nor there.

More important than any of that is Caitlin Clark’s health status. During the final play, Clark crumpled to the floor after receiving the inbounds pass. She managed to send the pass to a teammate who found Czinano underneath. Clark had to be helped off the floor.

Again, much larger than the game itself is what does the health status look like for Clark moving forward? Not to speculate on an injury too much without full knowledge, but the initial news is better than perhaps it could have been. It’s an ankle injury and not a knee.

Afterwards, Iowa head women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder didn’t have an official injury update beyond the fact that Clark had twisted her ankle.

 

There’s no sense speculating on the injury any more than that at the moment and Iowa fans—and really every women’s basketball fan, too—is just hoping it’s nothing more than a twisted ankle and a temporary scare.

The Iowa fans’ reactions illustrate how much this fan base loves Clark. There was also a fair bit of frustration with how the game was officiated.

A sequence that is just terrible to watch

Emojis tell the story

Oh no

No foul?

Absolute chaos

Not even an Iowa fan

Heartbroken

Hoping for the best

Take my ankle

A brutal night

Please say it isn't serious

The worst kind of chills

Clark tried for late-game heroics earlier

Ice cold

Bad whistles down the stretch?

Some poor officiating

A ref show

Had their chances still

Ultimately, it's on to the next one

