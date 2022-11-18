Twitter reacts to K-State’s upset win, but, even worse, Caitlin Clark exiting on game’s final play

Kansas State toppled No. 6 Iowa, stunning the Hawkeyes inside Bramlage Coliseum by the final tally of 84-83.

For a moment, it looked like Iowa star big Monika Czinano would be headed to the free throw line with a chance to tie and potentially win the game as she was fouled at the buzzer. Instead, after review, the foul was deemed after triple zeroes hit the clock, and the Wildcats’ upset win remained intact. It was probably the right call, but that’s neither here nor there.

More important than any of that is Caitlin Clark’s health status. During the final play, Clark crumpled to the floor after receiving the inbounds pass. She managed to send the pass to a teammate who found Czinano underneath. Clark had to be helped off the floor.

Again, much larger than the game itself is what does the health status look like for Clark moving forward? Not to speculate on an injury too much without full knowledge, but the initial news is better than perhaps it could have been. It’s an ankle injury and not a knee.

Afterwards, Iowa head women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder didn’t have an official injury update beyond the fact that Clark had twisted her ankle.

Postgame, @IowaWBB coach Lisa Bluder said there wasn’t official update on @CaitlinClark22 except she twisted her ankle, as she had in game earlier this season. — M.A. Voepel (@MAVoepel) November 18, 2022

Just now, @CaitlinClark22 exited @IowaWBB locker room for long walk up Bramlage Coliseum ramp to bus at K-State. Left ankle wrapped in ace bandage, and she was walking gingerly but without any aid. — M.A. Voepel (@MAVoepel) November 18, 2022

Story continues

There’s no sense speculating on the injury any more than that at the moment and Iowa fans—and really every women’s basketball fan, too—is just hoping it’s nothing more than a twisted ankle and a temporary scare.

The Iowa fans’ reactions illustrate how much this fan base loves Clark. There was also a fair bit of frustration with how the game was officiated.

A sequence that is just terrible to watch

Emojis tell the story

Hawks are gonna lose and Clark is hurt 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — 𝖡ꓰ𝐴𝑺🝨І𝐸 ꮋ𝘖𝐘 (@beastiehoy33) November 18, 2022

Oh no

Oh no no no no no no no no no no no — Adam Jacobi (@adam_jacobi) November 18, 2022

Oh noooo Caitlin Clark has to be helped off the court praying for her. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) November 18, 2022

Oh no, Caitlin Clark. — Derek Young (@DerekYoungKSO) November 18, 2022

No foul?

Very clearly a foul? Also Caitlin is down. Not good. — BHGPunts (@BHGP) November 18, 2022

Absolute chaos

Here’s to hoping @CaitlinClark22 is ok. Was clearly in pain that last chaotic possession. I hate to see it. 🙏🏽 — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) November 18, 2022

Not even an Iowa fan

Not even an Iowa fan but I’m in pain at the possibility of a serious Caitlin Clark injury. She is one of the true stars of college basketball 🥲 — Elongated Muskrat (@TheMaynMan) November 18, 2022

Heartbroken

Caitlin Clark 😭💔 — Tobi (@TobiBryant) November 18, 2022

Hoping for the best

I hope you are ok @CaitlinClark22 🙁 — Aneela (@WHoopsBlogger) November 18, 2022

Caitlin Clark goes down with an ankle injury as time expires in loss to K-State. Holy smokes. I really hope CC is ok. — Stephanie Copley (@StephCopley) November 18, 2022

Take my ankle

Take my ankle, @CaitlinClark22. I don’t need it. — jenny (@jenny_lynn618) November 18, 2022

A brutal night

Brutal night for Iowa WBB. Lose a bad game. And also Caitlin Clark hurt on final play. — Colin Cahill (@colincahill13) November 18, 2022

Please say it isn't serious

Please say this Caitlin Clark injury isn’t serious. I want to watch her light teams up. — Tiffany (@webinista) November 18, 2022

The worst kind of chills

Caitlin Clark going down gave me chills everywhere. I hope she’s okay. @IowaWBB — Shannon Ehrhardt (@SEhrhardtKCCI) November 18, 2022

Clark tried for late-game heroics earlier

Caitlin Clark has only hit 6 shots tonight but man was this a cold step back. pic.twitter.com/nJiPdgxF7u — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) November 18, 2022

Ice cold

CAITLIN CLARK. 🥶 — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) November 18, 2022

Caitlin Clark cold blooded — Aidan (@a1dan_h3) November 18, 2022

Bad whistles down the stretch?

Hawkeye women got a lot of bad whistles down the stretch https://t.co/wlZvBE71EG — Locked On Hawkeyes (@LockedOnIowa) November 18, 2022

Some poor officiating

Some really poor officiating happening in the Little Apple. — Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) November 18, 2022

Wow. Kate Martin gets called for a foul. That's a bad call with 4.7 left. — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) November 18, 2022

A ref show

what a ref show — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 18, 2022

Had their chances still

Several whistles that were questionable, but ultimately, Iowa had their chances to pull away when up by 7-8 points several times. — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) November 18, 2022

Ultimately, it's on to the next one

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire