Twitter reacts: Georgia weathers Tennessee storm, pulls away for 41-17 win
No. 1 Georgia has moved to 10-0 with a dominant win on the road over rival Tennessee.
It wasn’t easy. The Vols scored a touchdown on their first possession, which marked the first touchdown allowed in the first quarter by Georgia this season, while the 7-point deficit was the largest UGA had faced this year.
Georgia responded with a score of their own but stalled for the rest of the first period.
Tennessee held a 10-7 lead at the start of the 2nd quarter before UGA stormed back with 17 unanswered points to take a 24-10 lead into the half.
Georgia kept that momentum throughout the second half. Tennessee’s offense couldn’t get anything going until a garbage-time touchdown with just a few minutes left in the fourth quarter.
That gave us a 41-17 final.
Senior running back James Cook was the player of the game by far. Cook totaled 147 yards from scrimmage with three total touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 receiving).
Here’s how UGA Twitter reacted to the Dawgs win:
Retweet if your team is 10-0 🐶🦴 pic.twitter.com/Q3ScQ4Dqqx
— UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) November 14, 2021
STATEMENT win by @GeorgiaFootball
UGA just went into Neyland and shut down one of the top offenses in CFB while putting up 41 points of their own.
10-0 @UGAfootballLive pic.twitter.com/yRam0bzQVV
— J.C. Shelton (@J_Shelton_) November 14, 2021
THESE DAWGS DON'T LOSE 😤 @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/m3vfR2ZcAw
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 14, 2021
I'll say what a lot of folks won't and I have no problem doing it: Georgia in all likelihood just punched its ticket into the #CFBPlayoff. Charleston Southern and Georgia Teach have a near 0% chance on beating this team.
Dawgs will enter SEC Championship Game undefeated.
— Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) November 14, 2021
We appreciate the effort UT. You had a good run. 🐶 on 🔝
— Brandon Boykin (@BrandonBoykin2) November 14, 2021
Looks like Stetson Bennett has firmly established himself as Kirby Smart's QB1. No true rotation tonight. Congrats to Stet.
— DawgNation (@DawgNation) November 14, 2021
ELITE. That’s the only way to describe this @GeorgiaFootball team.
ELITE. #GoDawgs
— The DropOuts Podcast (@PodcastDropouts) November 14, 2021
The graphic on CBS that said “most points allowed this season” with an empty Neyland Stadium in the back is just hysterical
— UGA Spike Squad (@UGASPIKESQUAD) November 14, 2021
Rocky Top clocked out right around the 9-minute mark of the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/Otk67RKa29
— Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) November 14, 2021
Notice ALL the red in the upper section. Georgia faithful rooting for UGA till the end! #GoDawgs #GoodOleRockyFlop
— Debbie Christian (@dchristian3434) November 14, 2021
10-0
8-0 SEC record for the first time in 40 years
5 straight over Tennessee
Beaten each of our 3 biggest SEC rivals away from home by 24
— Clay Wells (@claybwells10) November 14, 2021
Tennessee fans: We scored more on Georgia than anybody all year.
Me: You still lost.
— Tony O (@TonyO_UGA) November 14, 2021
Important takeaways from this game. Still need to see some improvement from Stetson.
UGA ran the SEC table.
Gary Danielson is my least favorite person on the planet.
— Ashley Andersen (@Ashncoll) November 14, 2021
Only four Georgia players in the last 20 seasons have had 100 yards, 2 rush TDs and a rec TD in a game:
🔺 Nick Chubb
🔺 Todd Gurley
🔺 Sony Michel
🔺 James Cook pic.twitter.com/azjb83mDKT
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 14, 2021