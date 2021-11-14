Twitter reacts: Georgia weathers Tennessee storm, pulls away for 41-17 win

J.C. Shelton
·3 min read

No. 1 Georgia has moved to 10-0 with a dominant win on the road over rival Tennessee.

It wasn’t easy. The Vols scored a touchdown on their first possession, which marked the first touchdown allowed in the first quarter by Georgia this season, while the 7-point deficit was the largest UGA had faced this year.

Georgia responded with a score of their own but stalled for the rest of the first period.

Tennessee held a 10-7 lead at the start of the 2nd quarter before UGA stormed back with 17 unanswered points to take a 24-10 lead into the half.

Georgia kept that momentum throughout the second half. Tennessee’s offense couldn’t get anything going until a garbage-time touchdown with just a few minutes left in the fourth quarter.

That gave us a 41-17 final.

Senior running back James Cook was the player of the game by far. Cook totaled 147 yards from scrimmage with three total touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 receiving).

Here’s how UGA Twitter reacted to the Dawgs win:

Recommended Stories