Twitter reacts to Anthony Smith’s thrilling finish of Ryan Spann at UFC Fight Night 192

Mike

Anthony Smith showed he’s still a viable light heavyweight contender on Saturday when he defeated Ryan Spann in the UFC Fight Night 192 main event.

Smith (35-16 MMA, 11-6 UFC), a former UFC title challenger, picked his third consecutive victory courtesy of a first-round submission win over Spann (19-7 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in the headlining contest, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Smith’s victory over Spann at UFC Fight Night 192.

Recommended Stories