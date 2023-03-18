Twitter reactions to Duke losing in second round of NCAA Tournament

The North Carolina Tar Heels did not make the NCAA Tournament after what everyone knows was a very disappointing year in Chapel Hill. But that didn’t stop UNC fans from rooting against both NC State and Duke.

On Friday, the Wolfpack went down at the hands of Creighton (YUCK) and a day later the Blue Devils were denied a Sweet 16 bid.

Tennessee put on a masterclass in terms of defense in Saturday’s matchup against Duke. It was clear that they wanted to play physical from the start and the Blue Devils just couldn’t match it.

It also didn’t hurt that Tennessee found its groove on offense, extending the lead to as much as 11 in the second half. In the end, the Volunteers got it done with the 65-52 win to send the Blue Devils packing.

As expected, Twitter had a big day with the Duke loss, specifically UNC fans. Let’s look at the best reactions.

It was a long season no doubt but I'll tell you what, it felt really good to watch Duke lose in the Tournament in person 💯 pic.twitter.com/eB6AjVssd2 — Ian J. Ebert (@HeelToTheDome) March 18, 2023

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Rocky Top, Tennessee

ROCKY TOP, TENNESSEE

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Suzanne 💙🐑 (@TarHeelGirl93) March 18, 2023

We’re all Volunteers right now — NBABeau (@NBABeau) March 18, 2023

Good Ole Rocky Top! https://t.co/9aY2SAqdqt — Chapel Thrill (@Rameses57) March 18, 2023

Rocky Top!! — SkydiveHeel (@SkydiveHeel) March 18, 2023

Guess every first year coach can’t make the final four. pic.twitter.com/VE3k7QmOuQ — Vαℓαrie ♛ (@LeeenaBellle87) March 18, 2023

We’re often accused of not being classy. With that in mind, we’d like to be the first to congratulate @DukeMBB on their 10 game win streak to the round of 32. — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) March 18, 2023

Duke has been eliminated… pic.twitter.com/YGusm5cqjT — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2023

Down Goes Duke pic.twitter.com/n2LgDrlRdF — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 18, 2023

Congratulations Duke! Here’s a toast to your wonderful Round of 32 exit. pic.twitter.com/M9fXRCJSHX — neil (parody) (@young_pierre24) March 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire