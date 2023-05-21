Twitter blasts Jim Irsay for leaving Peyton Manning off top-five list
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay released his list of the top-five greatest NFL players of all time following the passing of legendary running back Jim Brown.
A notable snub on the list was Colts legend Peyton Manning despite Irsay having both Tom Brady and John Elway in his top-five greatest players.
On my list of Top 5 Greatest NFL Players of All Time,in our 103 year History… I have Top 5 as 1)Jim Brown 2)Tom Brady 3)John Elway 4)Deacon Jones 5)Reggie White.🏈
— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 19, 2023
Irsay followed up that tweet saying Manning, along with Jerry Rice and Barry Sanders were in his top-10 list.
No doubt…Peyton,Barry Sanders and Jerry Rice in Top 10… it’s just that Elway didn’t have great offensive players around him til the end,when he won 2 in a row and his feet we’re remarkable,from baseball talents…🏈
— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 19, 2023
Nevertheless, Colts fans let Irsay know their thoughts on leaving Manning off the initial list:
— Chris Ballard is My Daddy (@VeveJones007) May 19, 2023
Manning. ?
— BG (@bglkillz18) May 19, 2023
Jim come on bro pic.twitter.com/TS4fTnNAXs
— Rhodes (@sweetlou760) May 20, 2023
Hey Jim! Might be a reason why Peyton is always representing Denver and not Indy in his retired life?
— Shannon MacRae (@datguyshanmac) May 20, 2023
— A Purple-Spotted Unicorn (@klp39519) May 19, 2023
— Jon Easter (@johnnystir) May 20, 2023
Come on Jim, Peyton is at least better than Elway. That’s not even a controversial opinion, it’s just a fact.
— Eric Laux (@MrLauxsThoughts) May 20, 2023
Damn, no love for Peyton
— Trent (@trent_stone90) May 19, 2023
What? pic.twitter.com/iBEUAI8YN0
— ImaginEric (@ff_ob1) May 19, 2023
no love for 18???? pic.twitter.com/Ty3sjwIRhI
— Benny Tank Grimm (@UKIrish18) May 20, 2023
Peyton Manning RN pic.twitter.com/HefdGPNPjC
— Isaac Wonderlin (@ILWonderlin) May 20, 2023
With respect.. I can't love this, I believe you forgot someone, Mr. Irsay.
— #Hash@Mr.J (@HASHtag_MrJ) May 21, 2023
Oh no. pic.twitter.com/D1Lznd10XT
— Damon (@Bommit91) May 20, 2023
— Adam Lester (@eff0rtles) May 20, 2023
Peyton….
— Sawed Off SOB™ (@TM014_) May 19, 2023
No Manning?
— Grant Crider (@GrantMCrider) May 20, 2023
Ok… not even in the Saturday fiasco I questioned if Jim was actually a bad owner like I'm questioning right now. https://t.co/xYoqmeHC67
— Philipe Costa (@costaphilipe) May 20, 2023
There’s not a world I would put John Elway over 18. There just isn’t. 18 lifted this franchise. You can be objective, this just doesn’t feel right from him. https://t.co/iSXkwhZaUa
— Matt Skeens (@MattSK) May 20, 2023
Peyton Manning is 3-2 in head to head playoff games against the “2nd greatest player” in NFL history… https://t.co/rxCMkuyZGl
— ColtsFanCole (@ColtsFanCole) May 20, 2023
John Elway ahead of Peyton Manning? https://t.co/4WN4DCEqep pic.twitter.com/0FWeFYXYYM
— G-Stack George (@GeorgeTsilfidis) May 20, 2023