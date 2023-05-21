Twitter blasts Jim Irsay for leaving Peyton Manning off top-five list

Kevin Hickey
·3 min read

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay released his list of the top-five greatest NFL players of all time following the passing of legendary running back Jim Brown.

A notable snub on the list was Colts legend Peyton Manning despite Irsay having both Tom Brady and John Elway in his top-five greatest players.

Irsay followed up that tweet saying Manning, along with Jerry Rice and Barry Sanders were in his top-10 list.

Nevertheless, Colts fans let Irsay know their thoughts on leaving Manning off the initial list:

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire