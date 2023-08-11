Twitter ablaze with Malik Cunningham praise, following Patriots loss

Danny Jaillet
The New England Patriots were defeated by the Houston Texans by a 20-9 margin on Thursday night. However, even in defeat, there were some positives to take away from the game.

Bailey Zappe led the team in passing yards, going 12-of-14 on the evening and throwing for 79 yards.

The New England offense struggled for most of the evening, and it wasn’t until the later stages of the game that things began to click. Undrafted rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham provided a spark for the Patriots. He did most of  his work on the ground, carrying the ball five times for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Cunningham was a big part of the conversation on Twitter, and here’s what fans had to say following the loss.

