Twitter ablaze with Malik Cunningham praise, following Patriots loss

The New England Patriots were defeated by the Houston Texans by a 20-9 margin on Thursday night. However, even in defeat, there were some positives to take away from the game.

Bailey Zappe led the team in passing yards, going 12-of-14 on the evening and throwing for 79 yards.

The New England offense struggled for most of the evening, and it wasn’t until the later stages of the game that things began to click. Undrafted rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham provided a spark for the Patriots. He did most of his work on the ground, carrying the ball five times for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Cunningham was a big part of the conversation on Twitter, and here’s what fans had to say following the loss.

At least my Boston Red Sox won. Was hoping for a Patriots win tonight but, a legend was born in Malik Cunningham. Go Red Sox! — New England Sports Review (@nesportreview) August 11, 2023

Pats better make some room on the roster for Malik Cunningham if he keeps playing like this the rest of preseason. Just putting him on the practice squad they will lose him someone will grab him.. Still early tho only 1 game or 1 good drive at that. Alot can change with a bad one — Jonny Provost (@jonny_provost) August 11, 2023

Number one key to the game: Malik Cunningham should be the starting quarterback for the New England #Patriots. That’s it. Those are all the keys. https://t.co/tc9nf8cXjf — Anthony (@Corr4do) August 11, 2023

Mike Jones QB1. Malik Cunningham QB2. — Delta Charlie 🇺🇸 (@__Delta_Charlie) August 11, 2023

Former BAMA player now Head Coach for the Houston Texans, DeMeco Ryans, defense is absolutely humiliating former BAMA OC Coach Bill O’Brien and the New England Patriots! — Morgan Plott (@MoPlott28) August 11, 2023

Mac Jones is going through it watching Malik Cunningham look like a mobile Tom Brady. — Harrison Francesa (@H_Francesa) August 11, 2023

the new england patriots have to have the worst offensive line in the preseason my god — opuimgod31 (@opuimgod31) August 11, 2023

Malik Cunningham QB2 🔥🔥 — Sal Castanedo (@salcastanedo) August 11, 2023

I watching New England Patriot football. Life is good. — Terrence Payne (@terrence_payne) August 11, 2023

I’ve moved on to Malik Cunningham being QB1 and keion white winning DROY — Alex Stevens (@AD_Stevens) August 11, 2023

Remember: Bill Belichick is coaching for his future in New England this season. He could easily move on from Mac Jones at any point during the season – because he probably wants to anyway. Bailey Zappe OR Malik Cunningham could easily ascend the depth chart for the Patriots. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) August 11, 2023

I’m not going to over react about Malik Cunningham but Lamar Jackson? — Tiger Hoods (@the_juicyjew) August 11, 2023

Wait…People are just now realizing that Malik Cunningham is good QB?? Just watch a damn Louisville game, that was a supremely talented player surrounded by scrubs 🤣🤣 — Matt Cather (@CatherOnair) August 11, 2023

The way Malik Cunningham broke that man's ankles 🤯 Whether he plays as QB or WR, he's going to put up some points this year. https://t.co/1b1lBB7tWJ — Brad Bo 🇺🇸 (@BradBeauregardJ) August 11, 2023

Definitely going to be tough to have Zappe at QB2 and Mcsorely anywhere on the roster if Cunningham keeps playing like this. Might need to get 1st team QB reps in practice too. If Mac gets it done, great. But let’s see what Malik has. Two more preseason games to sort it out. — Booze_and_backcasts (@booze_backcasts) August 11, 2023

Malik Cunningham went crazy — GoofyGoober.SWOOSH 🍩🍩🍩 (@GOOFYGOOBER00) August 11, 2023

Malik Cunningham is going to be, if not already, a household name in New England. He’s extremely fun to watch. Competitor. Blazing speed. Look out for the Louisville product. @BurtTalksSports @MVcreature pic.twitter.com/0y5Tv85E9U — Evan Applebaum (@EvanApplebaum2) August 11, 2023

malik cunningham may be the next big thing in the NFL. — Ian Fitzgerald (@Iaannfitzgerald) August 11, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire