Twins try to keep win streak alive against the White Sox

Minnesota Twins (16-13, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-24, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (2-1, 4.21 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); White Sox: Chris Flexen (1-3, 5.11 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -204, White Sox +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will attempt to keep their nine-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 5-11 at home and 6-24 overall. The White Sox are 3-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Minnesota is 16-13 overall and 10-7 on the road. The Twins are 11-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday's game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Twins have a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets has seven doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-41 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers has seven doubles, five home runs and 17 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Santana is 11-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.53 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Twins: 9-1, .308 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.