Twins recall infielder Jose Miranda, place reliever Daniel Duarte on IL

Jose Miranda is back in the big leagues after being called up by the Twins on Monday afternoon. Where exactly he plays remains to be seen.

Though he has played some third base during his rise up the ranks, Miranda has spent most of his time at first base as of late.

It will be interesting to see if the Twins try Miranda at the hot corner with everyday third baseman Royce Lewis out with a right quad strain. If Miranda isn’t an option at third base, he could play first base in a pinch, or more likely, fill in as a designated hitter.

After battling through a lingering right shoulder injury for most of last season, Miranda is looking to gain some traction in the early stages of this season. In a corresponding move, reliever Daniel Duarte was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right triceps strain.

