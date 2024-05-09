Twins power past Mariners, 6-3

The Twins didn’t get a ton of hits against Seattle right-hander George Kirby on Wednesday, but the ones they did made a mark.

Carlos Correa, Trevor Larnach and Willi Castro hit solo home runs, and Castro hit a run-scoring triple as the Twins beat the Mariners 6-3 in front of 15,685 at Target Field.

The Twins put five men on base on four hits and a walk off Kirby and all scored. Correa and Larnach hit back-to-back, one-out home runs in the first inning, and Castro added another in the second for a 3-0 lead.

Kirby (3-3) walked Correa with one out in the fourth, and Castro brought him home with a triple into the right-field corner to make it 4-1. Of the Twins’ seven hits, only one was a single.

By contrast, Twins starter Chris Paddack (4-1) allowed nine base runners in 5⅓ innings on eight hits and a walk. But he mitigated the damage with 10 strikeouts. The only one of those Mariners base runners to score was Mitch Garver, whose solo home run in the fourth cut the Twins’ lead to 3-1.

The Twins took a 2-1 lead in a four-game series that ends with a 12:10 p.m. first pitch on Thursday and avoided losing consecutive games for the first time since they lost five straight April 14-19.

Max Kepler hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, tying a career high he had achieved twice before. Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth for his third save.

The Mariners rallied for two in the seventh. Julio Rodriguez hit a one-out single off Caleb Thielbar, bringing Baldelli out of the dugout to summon Griffin Jax. Jax got Jorge Polanco to fly out to center for the second out, but he walked Mitch Haniger and Cal Raleigh hit a two-run double to left-center to make it 4-3.

But Jax retired the side in order in the eighth inning, and the Twins added a pair of two-out runs in their half of the inning. Edouard Julien walked and scored on Ryan Jeffers’ double, and Kepler drove Jeffers home with a drive off the right-field wall to make it 6-3.

Duran pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save. In five appearances, the big right-hander has allowed no runs, two hits, no walks and has struck out eight.