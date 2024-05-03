Twins host the Red Sox on 4-game home win streak

Boston Red Sox (18-14, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (17-13, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-2, 1.60 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (2-1, 5.88 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -112, Red Sox -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Boston Red Sox.

Minnesota has a 6-6 record at home and a 17-13 record overall. The Twins have hit 32 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Boston is 11-5 on the road and 18-14 overall. The Red Sox have an 8-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Kirilloff has six doubles, three triples, two home runs and 10 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Santana is 10-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has six doubles, four triples, a home run and 15 RBI while hitting .261 for the Red Sox. Wilyer Abreu is 15-for-37 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 10-0, .318 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .295 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.