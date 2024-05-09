Twins blow out Mariners to secure another series win

If there was any doubt about whether the Twins were for real, they put those thoughts to rest with an impressive home stand.

After getting the best of the Boston Red Sox in a series at Target Field last week, the Twins handled their business against the Seattle Mariners this week, finishing things off Thursday afternoon at Target Field with a dominant 11-1 victory. That result helped the Twins finish the home stand with a 5-2 record. They have now won 15 of their last 17 games to get themselves right back into the thick of the AL Central.

The path to victory for the Twins on this particular day was very similar to way they have been winning throughout their recent resurgence. They got solid hitting at the plate, with left fielder Manuel Margot pouring in five runs batted in, coupled with solid pitching, with ace Pablo Lopez looking mostly untouchable across 6 1/3 innings.

The game was never in doubt for the Twins as they tagged Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert for five runs in the first inning. It started with an RBI single from right fielder Max Kepler as he stretched his career-long hitting streak to 11 games. Not long after that, Margot doubled to bring home three runs. Not to be outdone. first baseman Carlos Santana singled to score Margot in the inning.

That was more than enough run support for Lopez as he went on to strike out 10 batters with hundreds of fans wearing his jersey in the stands.

Now the Twins will head on the road for a series against the Toronto Blue Jays before they return home for a series against the New York Yankees.

