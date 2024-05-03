TV, time update for Tennessee baseball’s series opener at Florida

Florida (23-21, 9-12 SEC) will host No. 3 Tennessee (37-8, 15-6 SEC) for a three-game series at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

The three-game series was scheduled to begin on Thursday. Game No. 1 was postponed until Friday due to inclement weather.

First pitch between the Vols and Gators for game No. 1 on Friday is now scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT, while the second contest is slated to begin 45 minutes after the series opener.

Both contests on Friday can be watched on SEC Network+.

Friday will mark Tennessee’s first doubleheader this season after playing three last year (Morehead State, at Missouri, at South Carolina).

