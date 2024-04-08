Tuchel set to remain Bayern coach for rest of season, Eberl says

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel leads a training session at the Saebener Strasse training ground, ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg soccer match between FC Arsenal and Bayern Munich. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Thomas Tuchel is to remain Bayern Munich coach for the remaining weeks of the season despite poor results lately, board member for sport Max Eberl said on Monday.

Bayern have effectively lost the Bundesliga title race against Bayer Leverkusen after back-to-back defeats against Borussia Dortmund and Heidenheim.

Their last chance for silverware is in the Champions League where they visit Premier League leaders Arsenal for the first leg of their quarter-final tie, with the reverse fixture next week in Munich.

Bayern announced several weeks ago that they would part ways with Tuchel after the season by mutual consent, and Eberl reiterated before the departure to London that there will be no premature exit.

"I don't know what should happen that he won't be there until the end of the season," Eberl said.

"If everything had been destroyed we would have had to think about it," he added about the relationship between the coach, the team and the club.

Eberl said he doesn't have such an impression in the five weeks since he took the job.

Eberl said that he perceived Tuchel as "totally focussed and clear" ahead of the Arsenal match, stressing that "we are all in the same boat."

He said that Tuchel was "very analytical, very open. The coach is responsible, but the team has to put it into practice on the pitch."

Asked whether a heavy defeat on Tuesday could change the position of the club leadership, Eberl said: ""We will first play the game. What if? Life is not a subjunctive, life is here and now."