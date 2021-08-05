Trysten Hill’s support system has dwindled, needs to impress new Cowboys defensive patriarchy

The first two seasons of Dallas Cowboys football were challenging for UCF product defensive tackle Trysten Hill, coming off of a dramatic college career. As a rookie, Hill only saw the field for seven games and didn’t live up to his second-round selection.

At UCF, Hill started as a freshman at defensive end but transitioned to tackle in his next two years. During his final season as a Knight, there was reported turmoil with the coaching staff which saw him benched, but the Cowboys saw enough promise to select him in the second round.

In 2020, Hill had to step in as the starter after newly-signed Gerald McCoy went down for the year and showed the flashes that led Dallas to take him in 2019. In five games, Hill put together five quarterback pressures and was a strong pass rusher from the middle of the defensive line.

Hill’s season was stopped short by a torn ACL suffered in Week 5, while trying to avoid a penalty on a potential sack of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. While injured, backup defensive tackle Neville Gallimore stepped into the starter’s role and held his own. Then in the offseason the Cowboys signed Brent Urban, bringing even more competition to the position.

With the talent and depth in the group, Hill will have to perform well in training camp when comes off the PUP list if he is to get into a regular season rotation. He’ll need to impress new coordinator Dan Quinn, who is already deep in evaluation of guys he’s drafted or brought in and comparing them to returning players who are on the field.

After being Rod Marinelli’s project, Hill thought he had a home after multiple coaching staffs at UCF. Then Marinelli was out and Mike Nolan was in. Now they’re gone too. The number of people left to vouch for Hill’s potential has dwindled. He’ll have to prove his worth all on his own.

Our player profile series continues with No. 72, Trysten Hill.

Background Detail

Jersey No.: 72 Position: Defensive Tackle Age: 23 Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 308 pounds Hometown: Live Oak, Florida High School: Suwannee HS College: UCF Draft: 2019, Round 2, Pick 58 by Dallas

Story continues

Player Statistics

Dallas Cowboys Year Games Starts PFF Grade Snaps Sacks Tackles Pressures Run Stops Missed Tackles 2019 7 0 57.1 121 0 5 3 3 1 2020 5 5 33.8 212 0 11 9 7 3 UCF Knights Year Class Games Solo Tackles Total Tackles Sacks TFLs INT FF FR 2016 Freshman 9 11 15 1.0 5 0 1 0 2017 Sophomore 12 9 20 2.0 4.5 0 0 0 2018 Junior 12 20 36 3.0 10.5 0 0 0

Salary Details From OverTheCap Year Base Salary Prorated SB G'teed Cap Number Age 2019 $495,000 $391,945 $495,000 $886,945 21 2020 $716,736 $391,945 $716,736 $1,108,681 22 2021 $938,472 $391,945 $0 $1,330,417 23 2022 $1,160,208 $391,945 $0 $1,552,153 24 TOTAL $3,310,416 $1,567,780 $1,211,736 $4,878,196

Player Profile

For a 300-pound defensive tackle, Hill has shown the capabilities of a true hybrid player in the middle of the defense. After his lackluster rookie season, Hill became a playmaker early in the 2020 season, showing swiftness for his size and racking up three quarterback hits. During the season, Hill also got some attention from Cowboys fans for wearing no gloves and mauling interior linemen like a bear, using his big hands for swim and spin moves to get around them. Hill is entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract, which will earn him $936,472 in base salary but nothing is guaranteed this year, both in his contract and on the field. Coming off of an ACL tear, there's plenty of competition at Hill's position and he will have to earn his spot on the 53-man roster.

Film Study from Voch Lombardi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0SkJNLzlAU https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVLlwcsOIgM

This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season. For the full 90-man roster, go here. For our 53-man roster prediction, go here.

