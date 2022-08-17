Trojans Wire joins national show to discuss August camp, Alani Noa recruitment, more

It feels like football season, doesn’t it?

We’re just a week and a half away from the first games of the season on Aug. 27, two and a half weeks away from the first big Saturday on Sept. 3, when USC begins its 12-game schedule.

August camp is progressing. The Associated Press Poll came out. Fans are getting anxious. There’s more recruiting news to report. There’s a lot to talk about. We joined our friend Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football to discuss lots of different storylines, news developments, and plot points of interest.

This is our 15th live show with Mark. We come on the air every Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. in Los Angeles. We sat down to explore the latest developments in preseason camp, the Alani Noa recruitment, the various poll rankings that have come out, some national stories connected to USC, the Oregon Ducks and how they compare to the Trojans, our Riley Files series, and more.

