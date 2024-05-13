Trojans Wire examines Lincoln Riley, USC on Oklahoma podcast

There is no need for a lengthy explanation of the reality that Oklahoma fans take pleasure in USC suffering, and vice-versa. Lincoln Riley put a target on USC in the state of Oklahoma when he left the Sooners to become the Trojans’ new head football coach. USC and Oklahoma fans have been keeping tabs on each other’s programs the past few seasons, measuring Lincoln Riley against OU coach Brent Venables. USC had the much better season in 2022, but Oklahoma had the far better year in 2023. What does the future hold for these programs? We don’t know, but it’s a constant point of interest for both fan bases.

We enjoy talking about USC football with anyone and everyone, so it was our pleasure and privilege to join the Through the Keyhole podcast, an Oklahoma football show, to look at Lincoln Riley and answer questions from host Payton Guthrie and Through the Keyhole listeners. It’s a subscription podcast since it is a Patreon show. We can tell you, however, what we discussed on the program. We obviously examined Lincoln Riley — that’s what OU fans want to know more about — USC’s attempt to restore its brand, the Trojans’ struggles in recruiting and the transfer portal, Riley’s coaching staff changes, the USC strength and conditioning program, and a lot more. Our thanks to Payton and the Through the Keyhole team for having us on.

What's this? A USC preview on an Oklahoma podcast in 2024?!

That's right! @MattZemek of @TrojansWire stops by to take the punches from @PaytonGlen for almost an hour!#Sooners #FightOn Listen Now: https://t.co/RWnLhqrNFq — Through the Keyhole (@KeyholePod) May 11, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire