Trojan golf: Boys place first in Saturday home invite, both teams compete in Monday Marshall invite

Apr. 23—The boys and girls golf teams were both in action over the last week in area invitationals.

The boys golf team competed in two meets over three days. The first one came Saturday in the team's 11-team home invitational and the second was a road six-team invite in Marshall on Monday, which the girls golf team also competed in.

Here is a recap of how those meets went for both of the Trojan golf teams.

Boys Golf

Up first for the Worthington boys golf team last weekend was the Trojan Invite on Saturday in which it finished first out of the 10 schools that fielded a complete team.

Like most of the WHS meets this season so far, it was a chilly and windy day, making the playing conditions a bit difficult. Still, the Trojans managed to perform well, finishing with a team score of 347.

That was 15 strokes ahead of runner-up Pipestone Area's score of 362. Lac qui Parle Valley placed third with 365, Windom Area placed fourth with 367 and Fairmont placed fifth with 373 to round out the top five. Jackson County Central was sixth (393), Murray County Central seventh (393), Russell-Tyler-Ruthton eighth (405), Hills-Beaver Creek ninth (425) and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 10th (470).

Senior Logan Powers was the lowest scorer for the Trojans, finishing with a score of 79. That tied him for second place overall individually with Redwood Valley's Mathew Cone. Carson Boe of Lakeview was the individual medalist with a final score of 75.

Andrew Mulder was second among WHS golfers and eighth overall with his score of 88 and Wesley Widboom was closely behind with a score of 89. Spenser Nickel placed 15th overall and rounded out Worthington's team score after shooting 91. Ryan Dorcey shot 101 and Gerret Larson scored 114 for WHS as well.

After their first-place finish on Saturday, the Trojans then struggled and placed last in the six-team invitational in Marshall on Monday.

The WHS team score was 189 with Powers leading the team with 40, Mulder placing behind him with 43 and Nickel, Larson and Widboom each scoring 53.

Luverne and Marshall tied for first place in the team scores with 154, while Redwood Valley placed third with 163, Pipestone Area fourth with 164 and Windom Area fifth with 171.

Luverne's Henry Hartquist was the individual medalist with an even par score of 35 with teammate Owen Sudenga placing second with a 37.

The Trojans are scheduled to head back to Marshall for a meet on Friday, but that meet, along with other area sporting events, could be postponed due to potential incoming rain that day.

Girls Golf

The Trojan girls golf team was also in Marshall for the six-team meet and the team finished with a score of 209 to place third among the four schools that fielded complete teams.

Redwood Valley won the meet with a low score of 190, 10 strokes ahead of second-place Marshall's score of 200 and 19 strokes ahead of Worthington. Luverne placed fourth with a score of 209. Both Windom Area and Pipestone Area fielded less than the four golfers required to make up a team score.

Claire Mahlberg was first among the Trojan golfers and fifth overall with a score of 49. Claire Meyer finished one shot behind with a score of 50 and she placed sixth overall. Madison Beckmann shot 53 for WHS, Regan Schaefer shot 57 and Peyton Nickel shot 63.

Two golfers from Redwood Valley placed in the top three with Mila Jenniges being the individual medalist after shooting 38. Teammate Taylor Klabunde was third with 46 and Marshall's Dayton Webskowski was second with 39.

The Worthington girls golfers are also next scheduled for a meet back in Marshal on Friday.