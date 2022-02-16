Tristan Thompson a buyout name to watch for Lakers

With the Los Angeles Lakers not making any moves at the trade deadline, the only path to roster upgrades will go through the buyout market.

The Lakers are expected to be a suitor for veteran guard Goran Dragic. The San Antonio Spurs recently bought out his contract, and his ball-handling, off-ball shooting and playmaking would bolster the guard rotation.

Beyond the guard slots, the Lakers could definitely use more frontcourt depth. Indiana Pacers center Tristan Thompson is a name to watch, says Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

I’m keeping my eye on Tristan Thompson. He’s a guy that can be a part of a playoff rotation and help a team. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team to keep an eye on should Thompson agree to a buyout with the Indiana Pacers. He certainly has a lot of relationships there, and his rebounding ability would help them.

Before getting dealt to the Pacers, Thompson averaged 6.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game with the Sacramento Kings. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and he doesn’t fit with Indiana’s long-term plans.

The Lakers would need to waive someone like DeAndre Jordan to clear a roster spot since Jordan is no longer a reliable contributor after beginning the season as a starter.

Thompson is also a Klutch Sports client, so the ties with LeBron James and company could add more juice to the rumor.

