Triller Triad Combat results: Kubrat Pulev badly wobbles Frank Mir in the first, records standing TKO

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – Triller returned to the combat sports space on Saturday for Triad Combat, a special rules event pitting boxers and MMA fighters against each other.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mirstepped inside the triangle-shaped ring to face the hard-hitting world boxing challenger Kubrat Pulev, in what promised to be a fight between two big sluggers who would not need the judges to determine the outcome.

The event took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and aired on Fite TV.

After Michael Buffer performed his trademark introduction, the fight began. Pulev pawed out a left jab to get things started, but Mir was quick to initiate a clinch. After separating, Pulev went to work throwing quick combinations, prompting Mir to clinch again.

Mixing in shots to the body and the head, Pulev picked Mir apart. With a few seconds remaining in the round, Pulev landed a clean combination that put Mir out on his feet. As the referee stared on, Mir wobbled in place, clearly out of sorts. Pulev did not offer any follow-up punches and the fight was finally stopped after a bizarre moment as the first round came to a close.

Kubrat Pulev STOPS Frank Mir in the first round! #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/t0BmaKYPSs — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

The belt is awarded to Kubrat Pulev #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/szybCwRzHP — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

After the fight, Pulev was awarded a title belt, and offered praise for his opponent and propped up the future of Triad Combat.

Story continues

The event had a team element in which the teams of boxers and MMA fighters tallied points throughout the evening. Even though the MMA side lost the main event, they won the evening as a whole, recording more victories than the boxers.

The full results of Triller Triad Combat include:

Kubrat Pulev def. Frank Mir via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:59

Alexander Flores def. Matt Mitrione via unanimous decision (68-64, 67-65, 68-64)

Mike Perry def. Michael Seals via split decision (65-67, 67-65, 67-65)

Derek Campos def. Brian Vera via majority decision (65-65, 67-63, 66-64)

Albert Tumenov def. Scott Sigmon via unanimous decision (70-63, 70-63, 70-63)

Alexa Culp def. Angelina Hoffschneider via TKO – Round 1, 0:46

Harry Gigliotti def. Jacob Thrall via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

List