Treylon Burks, RB value chart & Colts preview
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to discuss Treylon Burks’ slow start in Titans camp before taking a look at how Scott is ranking all of the RBs (and why). Later, the guys discuss the 2022 Indianapolis Colts and whether there’s anyone beyond Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman that will be fantasy relevant this year.
01:50 Treylon Burks thought
09:20 NEWS / Mekhi Becton injury
14:40 Dalvin Cook / Derrick Henry
21:30 Aaron Jones
24:35 Saquon Barkley
29:30 Alvin Kamara
32:50 Travis Etienne / Javonte Williams
37:50 Elijah Mitchell / Trey Sermon
41:15 Brandon Aiyuk
43:15 Damien Harris / Rhamondre Stevenson
48:00 Tony Pollard / Ezekiel Elliott
53:00 COLTS PREVIEW
54:05 Matt Ryan
58:00 Mo Alie-Cox
60:30 Nyheim Hines
