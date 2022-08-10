Treylon Burks, RB value chart & Colts preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to discuss Treylon Burks’ slow start in Titans camp before taking a look at how Scott is ranking all of the RBs (and why). Later, the guys discuss the 2022 Indianapolis Colts and whether there’s anyone beyond Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman that will be fantasy relevant this year.

01:50 Treylon Burks thought

09:20 NEWS / Mekhi Becton injury

14:40 Dalvin Cook / Derrick Henry

21:30 Aaron Jones

24:35 Saquon Barkley

29:30 Alvin Kamara

32:50 Travis Etienne / Javonte Williams

37:50 Elijah Mitchell / Trey Sermon

41:15 Brandon Aiyuk

43:15 Damien Harris / Rhamondre Stevenson

48:00 Tony Pollard / Ezekiel Elliott

53:00 COLTS PREVIEW

54:05 Matt Ryan

58:00 Mo Alie-Cox

60:30 Nyheim Hines

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts