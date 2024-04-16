Trey McBride on the Cardinals need for a WR: I trust in Monti Ossenfort

The Cardinals, with the fourth overall pick, are expected to have their choice of the top non-quarterback on their draft board. They have serious need for a receiver, and with Marvin Harrison, Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze available, it's a good year for wideouts.

The Cardinals currently have Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Chris Moore and Zach Pascal on their depth chart, none of whom qualifies as a No.1 receiver.

They do have a No. 1 tight end after Trey McBride caught 81 passes for 825 yards last season.

McBride is taking a wait-and-see approach to the draft.

"The [receivers] we have in that room are phenomenal players. There is a ton of talent," McBride said, via Darren Urban of the team website. "I have no idea what we are going to do in the draft. What we hear in the media isn't always necessarily true. It's going to be exciting.

"I trust in [General Manager] Monti [Ossenfort]. I trust in the guys upstairs. That's their job, to get this team right and to draft the players we need. I trust in their decisions fully. I'm super excited for the talent they are going to bring in."