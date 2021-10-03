Trey Lance starts second half for 49ers vs. Seahawks with Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined by calf injury

Trey Lance is getting his long-awaited chance with the San Francisco 49ers.

The rookie quarterback and No. 3 overall pick in this year's NFL draft started the second half of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after Jimmy Garoppolo was hampered by a calf injury.

Garoppolo was seen on the sideline without a helmet to start the second half. He was listed as questionable to return.

The eight-year veteran completed 14 of 23 passes for 165 yards with one touchdown and one interception before exiting.

On his second series of the game, Lance found wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a 76-yard touchdown.

Lance only played seven snaps in limited packages during the 49ers' first three games. He ran four times for 3 yards and completed his only pass attempt for 5 yards and a touchdown.

