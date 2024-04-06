Trevor Story exits game vs. Angels with shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story exited Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels with a left shoulder injury.

Story sustained the injury attempting to make a diving catch on a Mike Trout line drive during the fourth inning. He writhed in pain on the field before being helped off the field by manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox training staff.

You can watch the play here.

That's a tough break for a two-time All-Star who simply hasn't been able to stay on the field for Boston. He played in just 94 games due to injury in 2022 and only seven last year after undergoing offseason elbow surgery.

Story spoke to reporters about his latest setback after Boston's 8-6 win.

“Obviously did something to the shoulder there. Pretty painful,” he said. “We didn’t get images yet. So we’ll have that tomorrow. I’m not trying to put any words on it yet because we don’t know for sure. So yeah, painful. Just kind of landed on the body weight on the shoulder there."

Judging by Story's reaction, we can expect him to miss some time. He'll undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine whether the injury was as bad as it looked.

“We don’t know how severe it is just yet. A lot of frustration,” Story added.

Pablo Reyes replaced Story at shortstop after the injury. If Story misses time, the Red Sox will hope offseason acquisition Vaughn Grissom is healthy enough to bolster the suddenly depleted middle infield.