The Cowboys have had a lot of players dealing with illnesses over the last couple of weeks and there’s a bug keeping a couple of key members of the team out of practice this week.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday that cornerback Trevon Diggs and wide receiver Michael Gallup will miss their second straight practice. They are the only two players who have missed practice time this week.

McCarthy said that both players are working with the team virtually so that they can stay abreast of the team’s preparations for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

There’s still a good deal of time for both players to feel better before kickoff and Friday will bring another update to the status of both players.

Trevon Diggs, Michael Gallup out of practice again Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk