Trevon Brazile to return to Arkansas after withdrawing from 2024 NBA draft

Trevon Brazile will return to Arkansas and play for head coach John Calipari for his senior year after withdrawing from the 2024 NBA draft, the program announced.

Brazile tested the predraft process last month while maintaining his college eligibility. He averaged four points, 1.5 rebounds and one assist in two scrimmage games and registered the fifth-highest max vertical jump (41 inches) at the draft combine in Chicago, Illinois.

The 6-foot-10 forward initially indicated he was committed to remaining in the draft but eventually entered the transfer portal on May 1. After gauging the market, Brazile will remain with the Razorbacks and run it back next season.

🫵 Trevon Brazile YOU are STILL an Arkansas Razorback pic.twitter.com/1sgD6XfZho — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) June 4, 2024

Brazile averaged 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks on 48.8% shooting from the field in 26 games this past season with the Razorbacks. He scored in double figures 11 times, including a season-high 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks on Nov. 29 in a win over Duke.

He joins a talented inaugural roster under Calipari, who secured commitments from former Kentucky players DJ Wagner, Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivišić while also adding Johnell Davis (FAU) and Jonas Aidoo (Tennessee) via the transfer portal.

Calipari also signed top-25 prospects Boogie Fland (No. 20), Karter Knox (No. 23) and Billy Richmond (No. 25). The program was ranked as the third-best recruiting class in 2024, according to 247Sports.

