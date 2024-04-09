Potential second-round pick Trevon Brazile to forgo eligibility, declare for 2024 NBA draft

Arkansas junior Trevon Brazile on Monday told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that he will forgo his remaining college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NBA draft.

Brazile averaged 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks on 48.8% shooting from the field in 26 games. He scored in double figures 11 times, including a season-high 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks on Nov. 29 in a win over Duke.

The 6-foot-10 forward had a productive season after an ACL injury limited him to just nine games last year. He finished 14th in the SEC in rebounds and ninth in blocked shots.

Brazile is a potential second-round pick this year. He possesses elite athleticism and is highly effective in protecting the paint with his 7-foot, 4-inch wingspan. He can also space the floor after converting 35.3% from 3-point range.

He will have the opportunity to improve his draft positioning in team interviews and workouts over the pre-draft process. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

The 2024 NBA draft will occur June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire