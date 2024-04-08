Trevon Brazile has hired an agent, declared for NBA draft

Just a few hours after reports suggesting that John Calipari was set to become Arkansas’ new head coach, forward Trevon Brazile announced that he has hired an agent and is declaring for the NBA Draft.

Per his conversation with ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Brazile does not intend to enter the transfer portal and is solely focused on the NBA.

I’m 100% in the draft… Arkansas made a big hire with John Calipari. I’m happy for the program, but the main thing for for me is keeping a one-track mind. I am going out for my dreams in the NBA.

Neither Brazile nor his agent have been contacted by Calipari. Even if he did, the 6-foot-10 forward suggests his mind is set.

His departure leaves Arkansas basketball with zero active players on its roster. Calipari will have an uphill battle once he arrives in Fayetteville, but his name alone can draw massive talent to the hill.

No official announcement for Calipari’s hiring had been made as of Monday afternoon. Reports, however, maintained it was matter of time.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire