Trent Oiler is set to take a June official visit to Rutgers football

Wisconsin tight end Trent Oiler is locked in for an official visit to Rutgers football in June.

Oiler was offered by Rutgers football in January. He currently holds offers from Boston College, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, and Missouri in addition to Rutgers.

In the class of 2024, Rutgers landed two players from Wisconsin in Sam Pilof and Carter Kadow. A three-star linebacker who had offers from Penn State and Wisconsin, Pilof was among the first commits in the Rutgers class a season ago.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Oiler plays his high school football for Brookfield East (Brookfield, Wisconsin). He is the No. 25 tight end in the country according to On3, where is also ranked as the fifth-best recruit in the state.

Oiler is also a standout sprinter, He recently ran an impressive 6.67 time in the 55 meters.

It is an especially impressive performance given that Oiler is a solid 225 pounds.

In addition to being a standout tight end, Oiler also lines up as a defensive end.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire