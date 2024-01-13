Trent Oiler, a 3-star tight end, is offered by Rutgers football

Trent Oiler was offered by Rutgers football on Friday afternoon as the Scarlet Knights once ago go into the heart of Big Ten country. This time, it is for a linebacker.

Oiler is a three-star athlete who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds from Brookfield East (Brookfield, Wisconsin). According to 247Sports, he is the No. 28 tight end in the nation and the seventh-best recruit in Wisconsin in the 2025 class.

He now holds Power Five offers from Rutgers and Boston College in addition to offers from Central Michigan and Coastal Carolina. In late December, he received an offer from Akron.

In addition to playing tight end, Oiler is also an edge rusher.

In the 2024 recruiting class, Rutgers dipped into Wisconsin when they landed Sam Pilof.. A three-star linebacker, Pilof held offers from Penn State and Wisconsin at the time of his Rutgers commitment.

He tweeted about the offer on Friday afternoon.

After a great call last night with head coach @GregSchiano and @Coach_Aurich I am humbled to have received an offer from Rutgers University #CHOP #GoRU @TGurley81 pic.twitter.com/8F0rkQmhhT — Trent Oiler (@OilerTrent) January 12, 2024

In the tweet, Oiler tagged Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano as well as tight ends coach Andrew Aurich. Prior to his time at Rutgers, Aurich was the offensive coordinator at Princeton. In 2012, he was an assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

