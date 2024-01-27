Trent Miles heading back to Notre Dame

Jan. 26—Terre Haute native and former Indiana State University head football coach Trent Miles has been hired as senior offensive analyst for the Notre Dame football team.

Miles confirmed his hiring Friday afternoon to Tribune-Star sports reporter Andy Amey.

Miles, now 60, had been on the staff at LSU. Miles served as head coach at ISU, his alma mater, from 2008 to 2012, posting three consecutive winning seasons.

His other coaching stops have included working as a college assistant at Stanford, Notre Dame and Washington, as well as with Green Bay and Philadelphia of the NFL. Miles went from ISU to the head coaching role at Georgia State until 2016.