Trending Topics: The Golden Knights are not this good, and you all know that

Last week in Trending Topics, we had a nice long chat about how the New Jersey Devils’ success is unsustainable given the quality and depth of that roster and the general high percentages they’ve gotten in all situations.

There was a little bit of pushback on the idea, which is to be expected, but the general consensus seemed to be, “Yeah, we all understand the team isn’t this good.”

Ditto, then, for the Golden Knights. But you knew that, too.

Just like the Devils, everyone knew a month ago that this wasn’t a team built to compete long-term in the NHL, and just like the Devils, they’re doing it short-term through a crazy percentage run.

Currently, Vegas is sitting on a 103.7 PDO at full strength, third-highest in the league ahead of Thursday’s games (though they didn’t actually play on Thursday themselves) and propped up mostly by an unsustainable .941 5-on-5 save percentage. In all situations, the number is 103.4, despite a poor power play, which shows how far the goaltending so far has gotten them.

That’s what makes the Golden Knights different from the Devils: Yeah, New Jersey has been getting good goaltending, but that’s probably something you’d expect given that it had mostly been Cory Schneider between the pipes (until he dropped off more recently). Schneider had a bad season in 2016-17, no doubt, but his track record shows he’s closer to a .920 goaltender than the guy who’s stopping something like 91 percent of the shots he faces. Obviously Keith Kinkaid, meanwhile, isn’t going to be .930 forever, but he too has a pretty good track record overall.

This is something you absolutely cannot say for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury? That’s an NHL goaltender, for sure. He’s a bit overrated and that’s not his fault, but you have to say he’s at least roughly average when things go well. Everyone else? Not so much. They’ve already rostered four other goalies in less than three weeks, from Calvin Pickard (since traded to Toronto) to Malcolm Subban to Oscar Dansk to Maxime Lagace. Once Fleury got hurt — after a hot-but-not-unbelievable start of .925 — you had to be seriously concerned about how that goaltending would hold up.