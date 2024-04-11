Tre’Davious White’s contract with Rams appears to be much cheaper than anticipated

Tre’Davious White was one of the Los Angeles Rams’ big signings this offseason, inking the former Buffalo Bills cornerback to a one-year deal. When the news was first reported, White’s contract was said to have a base value of $8.5 million and a max value of $10 million with incentives.

White finally signed his contract this week and since then, details of the one-year deal have emerged. According to Over The Cap, White’s contract actually has a base value of $4.25 million and only $3.25 million guaranteed at signing.

His base salary is only $1.5 million and he got a signing bonus worth $1.75 million, which amounts to $3.25 million fully guaranteed. His cap hit in 2024 will be just $3.485 million, a very manageable number for the Rams.

Additionally, Over The Cap writes that White has “up to $1 million in per game bonuses,” which can increase the overall value of the contract.

While some viewed the contract as being a bit risky when it was first reported, signing a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback for only $3.25 million guaranteed seems like a worthwhile move for a team seeking help in the secondary. He’s injury-prone but so was Ahkello Witherspoon and he was healthy all season in 2023.

The cost is reasonable and the upside is great if White can stay on the field, making this a much better signing than it seemed at first glance.

