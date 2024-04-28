Trayce Jackson-Davis enters the history books

The Golden State Warriors selected Trayce Jackson-Davis with the 57th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The rookie big man quickly established himself as part of Steve Kerr’s rotation, finishing the season as the team’s starting center. He also formed a fearsome partnership with Draymond Green.

On Thursday (April 26), the Warriors announced that Jackson-Davis ended the season ranked third among all rookies in NBA history for having over a 65% field-goal percentage on 300 shot attempts or more. He ended the season shooting 70.2% from the field, taking 332 shots and converting 233 of them.

Entering the history books is just another indication of the impact Jackson-Davis has had since entering the NBA. He’s been a polished young big man who has worked on his game, stayed out of the spotlight, and filled the role asked of him by the Warriors coaching staff.

The rook continues to make his mark 😤 pic.twitter.com/zFR4YLDlQS — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 26, 2024

Jackson-Davis will likely have a bigger role waiting for him next season. He’s earned the opportunity to be a legitimate part of Kerr’s rotation and will undoubtedly look to improve his game during the summer.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire