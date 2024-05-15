Travis Kelce talks trash, praises 'bigger, stronger' Joe Burrow amid NFL schedule drop

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, and KC tight end Travis Kelce is already expecting a battle.

"We're going to have our hands full. Joey B's looking bigger, stronger; looking like a f---ing beast," Kelce said on the May 15 episode of his "New Heights" podcast.

"It will be interesting to see what they do with their offensive weapons. They lost Joe Mixon. I know they gained Mike Gesicki – my fellow tight end," Kelce added, also mentioning the Bengals' wide receiver situation, as the team was unable to lock down Tee Higgins to a long-term deal this offseason. "It'll be interesting what they do with the wideouts. ... It doesn't matter, as long as Joey B's out there it's going to be a hell of a game because they got great defense and great coaches."

Kelce continued praising Burrow, whom he had on his live "New Heights" show at the University of Cincinnati with his brother Jason Kelce in April.

"Every time I hang around him or every time I catch up with him, man, you love the guy even more," the UC alum said. "He's one of the best competitors out there. Cool hand Joe, man. Joe Shiesty. He's one of the smoothest football players. Just the most calm, cool, collected. (One of the) great competitors in the game. When you meet him, man, he's ultimately just a great dude."

The brothers also had a little fun, with Jason Kelce asking Travis Kelce whether any of the comments Burrow made during the live show will be brought back up in the lead-up to the Week 2 game.

"No. He loves talking s---. I'm sure Chris Jones will give him everything he's hoping for in terms of talking s--- because Chris loves to talk," Kelce said.

While on "New Heights," Burrow notably said the Bengals are built to beat the Chiefs.

Joe Burrow and Orlando Brown Jr. joined Jason and Travis Kelce for their live "New Heights" show at the University of Cincinnati on April 11.

"We're kind of built to beat them," he said. "Both teams got great players. It's always a great game. I always appreciate the legendary battles that we have."

The Bengals-Chiefs Week 2 contest will take place at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. It will air on CBS.

