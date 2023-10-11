Travis Kelce questionable for 'TNF' game vs. Broncos after non-contact ankle injury

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Travis Kelce is questionable for the Kansas City Chiefs upcoming "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Denver Broncos, according to Wednesday's injury report.

Kelce rolled his ankle and went down after a non-contact slip on turf during the Chief's win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He was able to come back and score a touchdown in the second half.

His older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, passionately called for the NFL to return to grass on a podcast episode released hours before the Chiefs injury report.

As the the Chiefs await the verdict on Kelce's availability, the team anticipates an important return on defense.

Nick Bolton has no designation on the report. He has been cleared to return and is expected to play take the field against the Broncos, according to ESPN's Adam Teicher. This will be Bolton's first game since the team's 17-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 17. He missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

Defensive end George Karlaftis and punter Tommy Townsend are also questionable for the Chiefs.

This story will be updated.