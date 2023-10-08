Travis Kelce limps to locker room after non-contact injury

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce suffered an alarming injury shortly before halftime today in Minnesota.

Kelce caught a pass, attempted to cut upfield and then slipped awkwardly and went to the ground without anyone touching him. He got back up on his own power but was clearly hurt.

After getting checked on the sideline for a few minutes, Kelce limped very slowly to the locker room before halftime. There was no immediate word on the nature of his injury, but Kelce looked upset.

Minnesota uses slit-film turf, which NFL players have decried as the worst playing surface to play on. Kelce has spoken out against turf playing fields, which most NFL players believe are more dangerous than grass fields.

The Chiefs and Vikings are tied 13-13 at the half.