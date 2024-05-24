Travis Kelce has his say on Chiefs teammate Harrison Butker’s ‘homemaker’ speech

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has responded to teammate Harrison Butker's controversial recent speech.

The NFL has distanced itself from a commencement speech by placekicker Butker in which he urged women to prioritise motherhood over careers, attacked President Joe Biden for supporting abortion rights and criticised "dangerous gender ideologies."

Butker delivered his remarks earlier this month at the graduation ceremony at Benedictine College, a private, conservative Catholic liberal arts school in Kansas.

"When it comes down to his views and what he said at Saint Benedict’s commencement speech, those are his," Kelce said, responding on the New Heights Podcast.

"I can’t say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids."

From news to politics, travel to sport, culture to climate – The Independent has a host of free newsletters to suit your interests. To find the stories you want to read, and more, in your inbox, click here.