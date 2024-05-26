Travis Kelce Attends Dallas Stars Ice Hockey Match as Team Gives Fun Nod to Taylor Swift on Social Media

The NFL star was spotted at the Dallas Stars match against the Edmonton Oilers in Dallas on May 25

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez ravis Kelce at the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Dallas.

Travis Kelce took in some ice hockey in Texas!

On Saturday, May 25, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, watched a match between NHL hockey teams the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

In one video shared on social media by the Dallas Stars, Kelce nodded and smiled while standing in what appeared to be a suite at the match, which was game two of the Western Conference finals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In the caption of the post, the team gave a fun nod to Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, as they noted they would be happy to have the NFL player on their hockey team.

“​​We've got a Blank Space (on the back of a Stars jersey), and we'll write your name @tkelce,” the Dallas Star's caption read, referencing lyrics from Swift's hit song "Blank Space."

A second video posted jointly by the Stars and ESPN showed Kelce chatting and laughing with others at the match.

"Travis Kelce enjoying some playoff hockey in Dallas 🏒," the post's caption read.

The athlete's attendance at the match, which saw the Stars beat the Oilers 3-1, caught the attention of his Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, who jokingly teased Kelce for attending a match at the stadium, having himself grown up in Tyler, Texas.

“Yo get out of my arena!! @tkelce😂😂😂 go @DallasStars!!!” Mahomes, 28, wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In response, Kelce replied, "😂😂😂 gotta love playoff hockey baby!!! You’ve never even skated!”

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez Travis Kelce, center, and others take in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Dallas.

The social media account for Kelce's podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, also joined the fun, responding to Mahomes' tweet with a photo of a young Kelce posing from a time when he played in the Cleveland Suburban Hockey League.

"Big time hockey guy," the New Heights account wrote alongside the photo.

Gotham/GC Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City.

Kelce's latest sports outing took place after he took a trip to Paris to see Swift, 34, perform her Eras Tour show in the city on Sunday, May 12.

He was joined at the show by Swift's friends Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, and he then enjoyed a romantic getaway with his singer girlfriend to Lake Como in Italy not long after.

Kelce then hosted his annual Kelce Jam concert in Bonner Springs, Kansas, on May 18, where he revealed to PEOPLE his favorite song from Swift's new album The Tortured Poet's Department.

"I might be a little biased to 'So High School,' " he told PEOPLE, referring to the song that is speculated to be about him.



