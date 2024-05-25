Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester among highest-graded returning Big 12 wide receivers

By all measures, the Colorado Buffaloes do not lack talent in their wide receiver room. Two-way phenom Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Omarion Miller are all back, and the Buffs have also added some intriguing transfers, led by former Florida Atlantic star LaJohntay Wester.

According to Pro Football Focus College, Wester enters his first season at Colorado as the fourth-highest-graded returning WR in the Big 12. His 2023 season grade of 82.1 ranks behind only Jayden Higgins (Iowa State, 85), Tetaioria McMillan (Arizona, 87.4) and Eli Green (Iowa State, 91).

Close behind Wester is Hunter, who ranks eighth among returning Big 12 wide receivers with a grade of 77.6. Hunter hauled in 721 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season while also playing cornerback full-time.

Iowa State and Kansas each had three players make PFF College’s list of the highest-graded returning Big 12 wide receivers:

Highest Graded Returning Big 12 Wide Receivers🔥 pic.twitter.com/sD1qTo3Y7W — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 24, 2024

