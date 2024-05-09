Colorado’s wide receiver room ranked among college football’s best

I tried to tell everyone: Colorado football coaches have done a great job surrounding quarterback Sheduer Sanders with weapons during the past few recruiting cycles. Fortunately, national analysts are beginning to admit that the Buffaloes are loaded at wide receiver.

Earlier this week, On3’s Jesse Simonton ranked the top 10 wide receiver units in college football and Colorado made the cut. The Buffs were ranked No. 10, beating out honorable mentions Tennessee, USC and Auburn. The nine units ahead of CU all came from Power Four conferences. Ohio State took the top spot and Oregon was right behind at No. 2.

We know what wide receivers such as Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Omarion Miller can do, but Simonton specifically highlighted two incoming transfers for Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders:

Deion Sanders hit the portal for more playmaking help, too, nabbing transfers Will Sheppard (Vandy) and LaJohntay Wester (FAU). Wester was highly productive for the Owls last season, hauling in 108 receptions — second-most nationally. Sheppard led the Commodores in catches, yards and touchdowns in each of the last two years.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire