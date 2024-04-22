Traveling for the Miami Grand Prix? Here Are the Best Places to Stay for the Formula One Event

The Formula One Miami Grand Prix 2024 features some of the world’s best racers, including Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen (who is considered the favorite to win), Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, Mercedes Team’s George Russell and Haas’ Kevin Magnussen — just to name a few.

F1 Miami Grand Prix happens at the Miami International Autodrome at the Hard Rock Stadium Complex starting on Friday, May 3 with race day on Sunday, May 5 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. ET. Last-minute hotel bookings for the race in South Florida are still available on sites like Expedia, Hotels.com and Agoda.

Meanwhile, tickets to F1 Miami Grand Prix are still available, as of this writing, starting at $41 on VividSeats.com. Use our exclusive promo code VAR2024 to save $20 off your purchase at Vivid Seats. You can also find F1 Miami Grand Prix tickets on Stubhub.com.

Below, check out some of the best hotels to stay at for the F1 Miami Grand Prix in May.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Is the best hotel in South Florida inside of a gigantic electric guitar? We think so. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida is the height of luxury, style and comfort, thanks to its grand design, speedy and friendly service and overall attention to detail.



Located about 15 minutes away from Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium for the F1 Miami Grand Prix, Seminole Hard Rock is a great location to stay for the race — either by Uber or the hotel’s own car service.



You can also just stay-in for premium restaurants with world-class chefs and dining experiences, 24-hour room service, an impressive rock memorabilia collection, exciting and thrilling gaming options, like blackjack, slots, poker and roulette, and luxury pools with cabanas and a relaxing and top-notch spa and wellness center. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is truly a marvel!

W Miami

Another really good option is the W Miami, which is located about 21 minutes away from Miami International Autodrome. It offers spacious and premium rooms, while the hotel’s amenities are top-notch pools, a spa and gorgeous rooftop terrace. It’s also about a 5-minute walk from Brickell City Centre for luxury shopping and restaurants.

JW Marriott Miami

The JW Marriott Miami is located in Downtown Miami and serves as a easy location to get just about anywhere in South Florida. In fact, it’s about a 23-minute drive from the hotel to Miami International Autodrome for the Miami Grand Prix, which it’s also centrally located to shops, restaurants and bars in Downtown Miami.



As far as amenities, the JW Marriott Miami offers a spa and wellness center, gym, swimming pool and game room with bowling, video games and even a bar.

Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort

Located about 22 minutes away from Miami International Autodrome, Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort features great views, while it’s situated at Sunny Isles Beach. If you’re planning on hitting the beach when in South Florida (and why shouldn’t you), this hotel and resort is a very good option — thanks to its cozy rooms, relaxing spa and wellness center, premium location, very friendly staff and spectaular beach experiences.

Four Seasons Hotel Miami

The Four Seasons Hotel Miami is a five-star hotel with exceptional service, rooms and amenities — including spa and wellness center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, gym, luxury dining and around-the-clock room service.



The hotel is located in Downtown Miami, which is about a 25-minute drive to Miami International Autodrome for F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Hilton Garden Inn Miami Brickell South

Although it might not be as premium as other hotels on this list, the Hilton Garden Inn Miami Brickell South does offer clean and comfort rooms that’s located in Coral Way — which is about 20 minutes away from Miami International Autodrome for F1. It offers two swimming pools (indoor, outdoor), a fitness center, a business center and even guest laundry — which is ideal if you’re traveling with kids.

Although it might be further away from Miami International Autodrome (about 35 minutes away), the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort is located on the beach for gorgeous views and Downtown Fort Lauderdale for shopping, restaurants and bars. It offers 24-hour room service, a salon and spa, two swimming pools, beach access, game room and tennis courts for a relaxing and comfortable stay.

Want more? Check out more hotel rooms available for F1 Miami Grand Prix, below:

