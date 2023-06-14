Transfers news LIVE: Real Madrid announce £88m Bellingham, Liverpool targets, PSG-Kane talks and Mbappe exit

Clockwise from top left: Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Nicolo Barella, Jadon Sancho, Kylian Mbappe (Getty Images/PA/Reuters)

The summer transfer window is officially open ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League season and there are already plenty of news and rumours ahead of what promises to be a busy few weeks for clubs, players and agents.

Having signed Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool are keen to bring in at least two more top players, with Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram and Inter’s Nicolo Barella top of the shopping list, according to the Mirror. The same paper also reports that Paris Saint-Germain have opened preliminary talks with Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

PSG are likely to be the big focus of the window with Kylian Mbappe’s future up in the air. The France forward will be a target for Manchester United, according to the Metro, should Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim buy the club. Meanwhile 90min reports Declan Rice is moving closer to Arsenal, with the Gunners preparing a bid higher than £100m for the Hammers’ captain.

Qatari buyout could pave way for Man Utd to sign Kylian Mbappe

11:29 , Charlie Schoninger

Manchester United look to possibly be in line for their biggest transfer since Paul Pogba in 2016. Kylian Mbappe, a fellow Frenchman, has been rumoured to the Red Devils, according to Spanish outlet El Pais.

The 24-year-old Mbappe appears set on leaving the Ligue UN for the first time with Manchester United and the English Premier League emerging as a top option. With recent news that Mbappe won’t resign with PSG beyond the 2023-2024 season the Qatari owned PSG are determined not to let the hyper-valuable Mbappe leave on a free that following summer.

PSG’s owner, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is believed to be highly interested in selling Mbappe to United on the condition that compatriot Sheikh Jassim completes the purchase of the Manchester club. Jassim appears to be in a two-headed race for ownership with British CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe still vying for ownership.

While no official news has been released by the club many believe Jassim will complete the takeover creating a clear path for Mbappe to join Manchester United.

Coming off a successful first campaign under Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag, which included the clubs first trophy since the 2016-2017 Europa League, Mbappe would look to take the club further up the premier league table and deeper in the Champions League.

PSG hold preliminary talks with Harry Kane’s representatives

10:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Paris Saint-Germain have opened preliminary talks with Tottenham’s Harry Kane. That’s what the Mirror is reporting:

The 29-year-old’s entourage met with PSG transfer chief Luis Campos last month ... to hold an informal conversation over his future. There is a strong relationship between PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi and his Spurs counterpart [Daniel] Levy. The two met in London earlier this year to discuss potential investment into the North London club, but the two are respectful of each other’s positions.

Kylian Mbappe’s potential availability could limit Kane’s options this summer, with either Manchester United or Real Madrid – likely to prioritise to Mbappe over the England captain.

That would strengthen Spurs’ chances of keeping him for Ange Postecoglou’s first year in charge, but the real challenge would then be convincing Kane to extend his contract beyond its end next summer.

Harry Kane has one year left on his Spurs contract (Getty Images)

Liverpool want midfield reinforcements

10:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Having signed Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool are keen to bring in at least two more top players, with Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram and Inter’s Nicolo Barella top of the shopping list, according to the Mirror.

Barella, who played for Inter Milan in their Champions League final defeat by Manchester City, has developed a big reptuation both in Serie A and on the international stage with Italy. The 26-year-old came through the academy at Cagliari before his move to Inter, and has clocked up 43 caps for his country.

His all-round box-to-box game would complement Alexis Mac Allister, while Thuram is another midfielder with a rounded game who, like Barella, can carry the ball through the centre of the pitch.

Nicolo Barella in action for Italy (Getty Images)

10:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

