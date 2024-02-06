Trae Young, Scottie Barnes named as injury replacements for NBA All-Star Game

Trae Young, left, and Scottie Barnes will play in the All-Star Game. (Cole Burston/Getty Images

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has named Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes as injury replacements for the All-Star Game.

They will replace Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, who will be sidelined for the game with injuries. Embiid was voted in as a starter, while coaches selected Randle as a reserve for the Feb. 18 game.

Randle is sidelined with a dislocated shoulder that's expected to sideline him through late February. Embiid underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee that will sideline him for a minimum of four weeks.