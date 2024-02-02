NBA announces All-Star reserves including Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis

Advertisement
Jason Owens
Staff writer
·1 min read
Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis were both selected as All-Star game reserves. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The NBA announced its All-Star reserves on Thursday including All-Star game mainstays Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis.

The reserves will join the starters who were announced last week at the All-Star game in Indianapolis on Feb. 18. Starters were chosen via a vote of fans, players and media. The reserves announced on Thursday were selected by coaches from their respective conferences.

Western Conference All-Stars

Reserves

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Starters (previously announced)

Lebron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Eastern Conference All-Stars

Reserves

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Starters (previously announced)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Tyrese Halliburton, Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

