NBA announces All-Star reserves including Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis
The NBA announced its All-Star reserves on Thursday including All-Star game mainstays Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis.
The reserves will join the starters who were announced last week at the All-Star game in Indianapolis on Feb. 18. Starters were chosen via a vote of fans, players and media. The reserves announced on Thursday were selected by coaches from their respective conferences.
Western Conference All-Stars
Reserves
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Starters (previously announced)
Lebron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Eastern Conference All-Stars
Reserves
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Julius Randle, New York Knicks
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
Starters (previously announced)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Tyrese Halliburton, Indiana Pacers
Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
This is a breaking story that will be updated as Eastern Conference All-Stars are announced.